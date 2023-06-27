10 tips and things to know about staying hydrated during the summer

Your diet can make all the difference when it comes to surviving our extreme heat. If you're a coffee drinker, staying hydrated is going to take some extra effort.

Coffee is dehydrating and that's a killer in the heat. You don't have to give up coffee, you just have to know when to cut yourself off because you can still lose moisture even while sitting in an office all day.

If you start getting headaches or blurry vision, you've waited too long.

Nutritionists say to have your last cup of coffee, in general, by 10 a.m. If you need caffeine after lunch, opt for iced tea and add an electrolyte packet.

You can kick hydration into high gear by focusing on boosting those electrolytes.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says to skip the sugar-filled sports drinks from the store and make your own electrolyte-packed drink by mixing about a tablespoon of honey and a quarter teaspoon of salt into your water. The honey is a natural sweetener and the salt (sodium) is a core electrolyte that will bring blood pressure back up and help you retain water.

If you need to jazz up your drink, sparkling water is just as hydrating as tap or bottled water. If you want other options to spruce up your water, add a splash of kombucha or real fruit juice.

You can also reach for fruit.

"The original thirst quencher, contrary to popular belief, is actually watermelon. Watermelon is a great replenisher of electrolytes and (a) hydrator," said Dr. Shad.

The goal with water is to drink 64 ounces by bedtime. Tea, cold-pressed juice, or real fruit smoothies do count toward your ounces.