Valley Red Hat Society member celebrates 100th birthday

She's seen a lot, and now add a pandemic to the list as a Valley woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Rose Corbo, 100, is a member of the Red Hat Society and gathered with her social group to mark the special occasion Thursday.

"I asked for my good health," Corbo said.

Corbo told ABC15 she was formerly a nurse in New York and moved to Arizona five years ago. She reflected on the past year that has been engulfed in the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very sad," she said. "Very sad."

Corbo wore a smile during the entirety of the celebration.

"I'll tell you the truth, I didn't think I would reach to be 100," she said.

ABC15 asked what her secret is to making it to that milestone.

"I'm always a happy person," she said. "I let things go over my head."

She has also found peace in Arizona.

"I love it," she said. "The people here are so nice."

