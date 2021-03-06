3-year-old burn victim Westyn Tudor gets released from hospital after nearly four months

PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy that suffered third-degree burns over a large portion of his body was released from the hospital Friday after nearly four months.

Westyn Tudor was with his family in their backyard when he tripped and fell into a fire pit in November of 2020. He was rushed to the hospital with serious burns and was in a fight for his life for weeks after.

After nearly four months in the hospital, staff at the Valleywise Arizona Burn Center got to throw Westyn a “going home” party on Friday.

The group celebrated with cake, music, special guests (including Spiderman!), and plenty of new books and toys for him to take home.

Westyn isn’t out of the woods yet, and will come back to visit the staff at Valleywise and receive additional medical attention as he continues to grow.

If you’d like to help the family with medical costs, a GoFundMe has been set up online HERE.