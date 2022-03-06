Watch
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Valley, Tucson on Monday

Jill Biden first lady
Mark Thiesssen/AP
First lady Jill Biden addresses reporters during a visit Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to the Alaska Native Health Tribal Health Consortium office in Anchorage, Alaska. Biden stopped in Alaska’s largest city as she traveled to Tokyo, her first solo international trip as first lady, leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Jill Biden first lady
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 13:09:24-05

First Lady Jill Biden is coming to the Valley and Tucson to promote President Joe Biden's policy priorities under his Building a Better America plan.

The plan outlines issues President Biden believes are common ground across party lines in order to create a political atmosphere that unites Americans.

Two of those issues — job training and curing cancer — bring the First Lady to Arizona.

On Monday, the First Lady will spend the day in Chandler at Intel's 700-acre Ocotillo campus where she will meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and speak on the company's partnership with community colleges in an effort to expand its employees' knowledge and skills.

President Biden recognized Gelsinger in his State of the Union address, applauding Intel's desire to increase their manufacturing investment from $20 billion to $100 billion as "one of the biggest investments in manufacturing in American history."

After touring the Ocotillo campus, the First Lady will attend a Democratic National Committee finance event.

On Tuesday, the First Lady will tour the San Xavier Health Center in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation to see its effort in treating and curing cancer.

Jill Biden's time in Tucson will wrap up with a tour of the San Xavier del Bac Mission and a traditional dance performance by Tohono O'odham members.

From Tucson, the First Lady will travel to Nevada and Kentucky.

