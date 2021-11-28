Sunrise Park Resort delays opening due to snow challenges

GREER, AZ — Sunrise Park Resort in northeastern Arizona has delayed its season-opening by a week citing current weather conditions and challenges making artificial snow.

The Greer, Arizona ski resort intended to open on Friday, Dec. 3, but now plans to open on the following Friday, Dec. 10.

“We will plan to open with Midway and the Bunny Hill and expand to other trails as soon as possible. Additionally, there is hope in the forecast, although it is approximately nine days out, with snow predicted,” the resort said Sunday in a post on its website.

Once it does open for the season, it will be open every day.

Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff had to delay its season-opening due to the unseasonably warm conditions, which brought no natural snow from Mother Nature and didn’t allow for enough artificial snow.

After some colder nights and artificial snow, Snowbowl did open some of its expert runs ahead of Thanksgiving. Additional runs will open as conditions allow.