Watch

Election 2020 | Local and national political news | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Election 2020 Arizona Audit
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:43:44-04

PHOENIX — Groups connected to prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump's movement to cast doubt on the 2020 election results have raised more than $5.7 million for Arizona Republicans' election audit.

The lead auditor ended months of silence late Wednesday about who is paying and how much it costs.

The money from pro-Trump groups dwarfs the $150,000 contributed by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit and hired Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan to run it.

Trump supporters involved in the fundraising groups include former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sydney Powell, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and correspondents from the One America News Network.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app now for the latest on monsoon storms