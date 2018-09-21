MAP: Phoenix roads getting new speed limits

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council has signed off on a plan to change speed limits in more than two dozen spots around Valley roadways.

The changes, approved in a Wednesday city council vote, are based on community feedback and traffic engineers.

"There are multiple ways that the speed limit might get changed," said Traffic Engineering Supervisor Carl Langford. He works for the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department. "We try not to make a lot of changes cause ideally consistency helps with the public," said Langford.

Eighteen Valley roads will be affected by the speed limit adjustments, including nine streets that are set to have their speeds lowered.

"It can create such a change from those following the speed limit from those that feel like they should be going a different speed that it can cause more issues than a slower speed limit can," said Langford.

Check out the interactive map below to see where changes are being implemented across the Valley. Orange lines will see a decrease in speed, green lines see an increase, and gray lines simply indicate an announced speed.