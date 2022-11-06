Young daughters speak out to ABC15 after father was murdered over paycheck

Two young daughters are speaking out for the first time after their father was murdered Wednesday, over a paycheck.

Police arrested 51-year-old David Gordon, Sr., after he told officers he shot his boss, 47-year-old Dariusz Swiader in the head.

Dariusz’s family is completely heartbroken, after the man who held their family together was shot to death.

Now, they’re holding on to memories they shared to get by.

“Why’d it have to be you?” said Janelle Swiader.

Janelle still can’t believe her ex-husband Dariusz is gone.

“People don’t see that not everybody gets to heal from a gunshot wound, and death is final,” she said in tears.

Jayna Swiader also spoke to ABC15. She is only 11-years-old and is now forced to go through life without her father.

“He would make me happy and not feel lonely,” she said, holding back the tears.

She’s heartbroken, unable to accept he's gone forever.

“I still text him every day,” said Jayna.

“She, I guess messaged him, 'Hi Daddy, if I told you that I’m cleaning right now would you respond to me ‘always cleaning?’' You know she still waits for those messages,” added her mom, Janelle.

Jayna's 13-year-old sister, Zofia Swiader, just got back from a weeks-long road trip with her dad, days before he was murdered. She says she’ll miss his voice, his hugs...

“And his presence. Just his presence alone was enough,” Zofia told ABC15.

“And this man just took that away from my kids, forever,” said Janelle.

Family says Dariusz had a larger-than-life personality, and a heart of gold.

“[He was] very kind and loving,” said Jayna.

“He took work seriously, but we were always the main priority,” added Zofia.

“He always made sure we were taken care of,” Janelle told ABC15.

Dariusz’s girls say, what makes this even harder to process, is that they had met the suspect who allegedly killed their dad.

“It was just very off to me that a father would do this to another father,” said Zofia, in tears.

“I guess he was a convicted felon already, but that was the thing about Dariusz. Dariusz could see the good in people,” said Janelle.

Now they hope to carry on his legacy, as they cherish the memories they made together.

“I wish that he was here and that I spent more time with him,” said Jayna.

“He has so many people that really care about him and miss him. We made him whole. He made us whole,” added Zofia.

Family friends have started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

