Women arrested for allegedly stabbing sister, pepper spraying sister's boyfriend

GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her sister and pepper spraying her sister's boyfriend during a fight in Glendale Friday night.

Glendale police say it happened near 91st and Glendale Avenues just after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two sisters had been in a fight, and one of the siblings had stabbed the other.

The suspect also pepper-sprayed her sister's boyfriend before leaving the scene.

Officers caught up with the suspect near Westgate, where she was reportedly taken into custody.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.