Woman shot and killed near 16th Street and Broadway in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was shot at a home in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it took place near 16th Street and Broadway Road just before 9:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid until firefighters arrived on scene. She was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Detectives have since learned that there was a gathering at the home when the shooting took place. Aragon-Baca was the only person shot and the suspect left the area before police arrived.

Police have not yet shared any information about the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.