Woman seriously hurt in shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly shot in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police say she was later stabilized at the hospital.

The suspect reportedly left the area before police arrived.

No information has been released about the possible suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.