PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly shot Sunday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. to the area near 16th Street and Baseline Road regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.