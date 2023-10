PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after being stabbed Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called just before noon to the area near 24th Street and Thomas Road for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital with an injury that is considered "life-threatening."

Police say no one is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

The incident is under investigation.