Woman in custody after she releases dog to attack Phoenix officers

The incident took place near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 06, 2023
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after she let her dog out to attack Phoenix police officers during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. for a truck stopped in the roadway and obstructing traffic.

Officers got the driver's attention and had her pull over for a traffic stop.

The woman then fled the traffic stop and eventually crashed into the fence of a nearby home.

As officers approached the woman to detain her, she let a large pit-bull dog out of the vehicle, which then attacked the officers.

The dog did bite officers, but Phoenix police say neither of the officers were seriously hurt.

A less lethal tool was used on the dog, which eventually fled the area.

The woman was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.

