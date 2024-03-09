Watch Now
Woman in custody after allegedly throwing 'red liquid' at Vice President's motorcade in south Phoenix

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday near 7th Street and Southern Avenue
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 09, 2024
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after she allegedly threw a "red liquid" at Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade Friday in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 7th Street and Southern Avenue just before 6 p.m.

They add that the liquid landed on eight of their officers.

It's not yet clear what the liquid was.

The motorcade was able to progress through their route.

Other officers in the area were able to locate the woman and took her into custody.

The woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Harris was in town Friday for a rally to promote reproductive rights.

