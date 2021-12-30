Woman in critical condition after Phoenix shooting, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after being shot several times in Phoenix Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, an adult female was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 28th and Oak streets around 6:15 p.m. Oak Street is just north of McDowell Road.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not located the suspect involved and are working to find out what led up to the shooting. Officials believe the suspect fled the area on foot.

No other details on this incident have been provided.