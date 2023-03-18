Woman in critical condition after Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

Officials say a vehicle hit the woman while she was walking near 49th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 5:30 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition. The woman has not yet been identified.

The vehicle involved did not stay on the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.