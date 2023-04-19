Woman hospitalized after road rage incident in north Phoenix Tuesday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a road rage incident that left a woman in critical condition Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police were called to north Phoenix near 51st Avenue and Topeka Drive, north of Union Hills, for a multiple-vehicle crash.

When officers got to the scene they found several vehicles and witnesses at the scene.

One of the drivers, a woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Three other adults were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix PD said.

During the initial investigation, witnesses told detectives two involved drivers were engaged in a road rage-type incident while driving south on 51st Avenue.

The two drivers were described as a man in an SUV and a juvenile male in a truck. Police say during the incident, the man lost control of his vehicle and went into oncoming traffic.

The woman that was taken to a hospital was driving a passenger car when she was struck by the SUV and pushed into a third car.

The drivers involved in the road rage incident stayed at the scene. They were evaluated by police for impairment and no signs were detected, according to Phoenix PD. No other details on the initial incident were released.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.