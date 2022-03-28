Woman hit by driver at QT store near 113th and Grand avenues

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — A woman is seriously hurt after she was hit by a driver at a Valley QuickTrip.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the convenience store near 113th and Grand avenues in Youngtown for reports of an assault.

Officials tell ABC15, during the initial investigation it was learned a woman had an argument with a manager at the QT gas station. The woman then left the store, got into her car, drove toward the store, and hit another woman, who was not a store employee.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name and possible charges haven't been released.

No further information has been released.