Woman found dead 'with obvious signs of trauma' inside a west Phoenix home Sunday

Posted at 10:13 AM, May 05, 2024
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a west Phoenix home Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

The caller told the first officers who arrived that there was blood just outside the home.

Officers went in the home and found a woman's body.

Police say the woman had "obvious signs of trauma."

No suspects have been detained at this point.

It's not clear what led up to the woman's death. She has also not been identified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

