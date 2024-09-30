Watch Now
Woman found dead near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale

Suspect is in custody, police say
Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ — Police say one person is in custody after a woman was found dead Friday night near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.

Glendale police first responded to an injured person call around 11:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She later died, but police have not yet confirmed the nature of her injuries.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was in custody.

The incident was believed to be "isolated" and the public is not under any threat, officials say.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

