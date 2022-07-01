PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman is facing charges after a drug investigation led to about 166,000 fentanyl pills being found in her vehicle.

Phoenix police say they were conducting a drug investigation in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday based on information that a drug sale was to take place.

According to a police report, officers recognized 20-year-old Alexa Magana from a previous traffic stop earlier in June. She told officers during that stop that she didn't have drugs on her then, but she had delivered fentanyl pills for the cartel and recently quit.

Magana called an undercover police officer Wednesday and the officer directed her to a fast food restaurant where she was taken into custody.

Magana reportedly told police she had a duffel bag in her back seat with 125,000 fentanyl pills in it, along with a spare tire in the trunk that was also carrying fentanyl.

Phoenix Police Department

Court records indicate police got a search warrant and found a total of about 166,000 fentanyl pills, along with about $2,000 in cash.

Magana is facing drug transportation and possession charges.