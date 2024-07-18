Woman dead, two others hurt in shooting near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near 7th and Southern avenues Wednesday night.

Officials say they were called to the area at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other.

A woman who was shot was taken to a hospital where she died.

Two other people, who police say are possibly victims, drove themselves to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The area is closed while the incident is under investigation.