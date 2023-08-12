Watch Now
Woman dead, suspect hurt after shooting near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Goodyear

A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Goodyear.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 12, 2023
Goodyear police say it happened just after 2 a.m. near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who is believed to be the suspect, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The two people involved have not been identified.

The relationship between the man and woman is not yet known.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

