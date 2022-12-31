Woman dead following stabbing near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place a little before 10 p.m., Friday near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say they took a call about a man and woman having an argument.

When officers arrived at the home they found a woman with a stab wound.

Officers applied first aid until the fire department arrived, while also detaining the man that was at the residence.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.