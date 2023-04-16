Woman dead following a drive-by shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and another woman is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got to the call just after 1:30 a.m. to the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, they found two women hurt from gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to the hospital where one died from her injuries. Police say the other woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a vehicle drove by shooting at a business when the two women were shot.

The vehicle then drove away and is currently outstanding.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle or any information about a possible suspect

The shooting remains under investigation.