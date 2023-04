PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two women were shot at Burger King in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say one woman died at the scene and a second woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

According to police, a suspect remains outstanding.

The area will be restricted while the shooting is under investigation.

