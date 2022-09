PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was shot late Tuesday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting near 27th and Missouri avenues.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.