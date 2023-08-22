Woman dead after hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Tuesday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received an "unknown trouble" call near 27th and Northern avenues just after 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the roadway with serious injuries.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police believe the woman was hit by a vehicle that left the area after the crash.

The woman's identity is not yet known.

No information has been released about the suspected vehicle.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.