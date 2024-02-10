Watch Now
Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix Friday night

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle or its driver
Phoenix police
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 10, 2024
PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a suspect has not yet been located after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash took place near 24th Street and McDowell Road at about 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

She has not yet been identified.

Police believe the woman was hit by an SUV while crossing mid-block. The SUV fled the area without attempting to help the victim.

If you have any information that could help identify the vehicle or driver involved in the crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A cash reward is available for information on this crash.

