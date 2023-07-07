Woman critically hurt in shooting near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was shot following an alleged argument Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting occurred just after 7 a.m. near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, according to officials.

Police believe the woman was in an argument with someone when the shooting took place.

No information about the possible suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.