Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say earlier this month, two women went to the Circle K located near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and robbed the store and assaulted an employee on the job.

Surveillance video shows one women striking the employee in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then holds the employee's head down and assaults him before leaving with the other suspect.

Police say the suspects took money from the register, along with alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.

While one suspect is in custody, the other is still at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-948-6377.