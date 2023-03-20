Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into four Scottsdale PD vehicles

SCOTTSDALE — A woman was arrested early Saturday morning on DUI charges after she allegedly hit four Scottsdale police vehicles.

Officials say officers were responding to a separate incident near 82nd Street and Indian School Road around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when 37-year-old Caylnn Simpson allegedly crashed into the police vehicles.

Three vehicles were side-swiped before Simpson's vehicle crashed into another. The vehicle slid sideways and hit and officer standing nearby and a man from the original incident.

The man and officer suffered minor injuries.

The exact damage to the vehicles has not yet been disclosed, but two of them needed to be towed from the scene.

The area was closed for about four hours as detectives investigated the crash.

Simpson was arrested and faces DUI charges, including extreme DUI, as well as reckless driving and endangerment. She was released with a pending arraignment court date.