Woman arrested after reportedly stabbing two dogs at Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested last week after she reportedly stabbed two dogs at a Phoenix home.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) said on August 5, they responded to a call to help Phoenix police with an incident involving two dogs that were stabbed at a home.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found both dogs with several stab wounds throughout their bodies.

Both dogs were taken to an animal trauma hospital for treatment.

One of the dogs died due to its injuries, AHS said.

The second dog, a 4-year-old American Pitbull Terrier named Mindy, is now under the care of the AHS team.

Arizona Humane Society

On August 6, police arrested Feliciana Garcia on two counts of animal cruelty.