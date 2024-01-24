Woman arrested after making repeated threats toward Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of repeatedly threatening Sheriff Mark Lamb.

According to a probable cause statement from PCSO, last week Hannah Luna emailed Sheriff Lamb despite an order of protection that was served to her in August 2023.

Days later, Luna sent Lamb another email with a threatening photo of his minor daughter. His wife also reported seeing a social media post by Luna posting the sheriff’s child "for sale" online.

The threats were reportedly made over the course of several months.

PCSO says, that due to “increased threats…to use (increasingly violent) means,” the victims were worried Luna “has the ability to carry them out.”

Luna was taken into custody on aggravated harassment, threatening, and tampering charges, and “denied having any access to the internet or electronic devices.”

Official documents state that Luna had a current arrest warrant out of Coolidge, had violated a prior court order, and previously failed to appear for other cases.