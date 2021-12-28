Woman arrested after running onto Sky Harbor Airport tarmac to stop plane, police say

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested for running onto the tarmac at Sky Harbor Airport over the holiday weekend, in an apparent attempt to avoid missing her flight.

According to court paperwork, 53-year-old Vickie Meyers was late for a Sunday afternoon flight at Sky Harbor, after the jetway had already been secured.

Meyers then ran through doors separating the passenger area and the airfield, which were clearly marked with no trespassing signs in at least two languages, court documents stated.

Meyers ran down a set of stairs toward the nose of the plane before she was stopped by employees. Meyers, who is from St. Louis, reportedly told police she was trying to have the plane stopped so she wouldn't miss her flight.

Meyers faces one count of criminal trespassing.