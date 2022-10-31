Woman arrested, accused of raising money on Gofundme claiming daughter had brain cancer

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been arrested, accused of setting up a Gofundme that claimed her daughter was battling brain cancer.

According to court documents, Monique Coria created a Gofundme account online that said her daughter was battling brain cancer and that the family was struggling financially.

Phoenix Children’s notified police of the account after they witnessed Coria filming videos for social media from the hospital. The videos included Coria talking about the daughter’s alleged battle with cancer and asking for donations. Coria also allegedly promoted money transfer apps asking for donations.

Phoenix Children’s said Coria would bring the child in asking for treatments that were not medically necessary, in order to film the videos. The hospital said the daughter has never had or been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Coria told police that they had raised at least $11,000 and spent portions of it on bills while taking other money out in cash to save.

Coria faces one charge of fraudulent schemes and artifices, a class 2 felony.

Court paperwork shows the child’s father was also involved in the scam and was aware of what was going on. It’s unclear what charges he potentially faces.