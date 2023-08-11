Watch Now
Woman allegedly takes man's truck with his child inside

Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 11:55:17-04

PHOENIX — A search is underway after a truck with a 12-year-old inside was taken by a woman this morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a woman reportedly took the man's truck at a convenience store.

No information has been released about the woman, man, or child.

It's not clear what led up to the incident nor where they may have been headed after the car was stolen.

Authorities have not indicated whether they believe the child is in danger.

Police are investigating the incident and are searching for the child.

