Witness describes 'shootout' at a strip mall near 107th Ave and Indian School

PHOENIX — Avondale police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, one person was shot and is being treated at a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Witnesses tell ABC15 they heard upwards of 40 shots fired after two groups of people got out of their vehicles and began opening fire at each other.

That witness tells ABC15 he was cut on the head by what he believes was a piece of shattered glass from one of the bullets. Luckily he was not seriously injured.

Police say they’re working to determine if this incident is in any way related to a nearby stolen vehicle that was reported.

“The public is safe now. The officers, who got here as fast as they did, they were able to capture everybody who is involved," said Lauren Evans with Avondale PD. "And, anybody who was of interest is now… we know who they are and they’re either detained or being questioned.”

Phoenix police have not released any additional details and say this is an active investigation.