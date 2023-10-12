West Valley teaching assistant arrested on child molestation charges

BUCKEYE, AZ — A West Valley teaching assistant is facing multiple charges after she was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

Buckeye police say a family member of the victim contacted police Wednesday because they suspected inappropriate contact between the teen and 23-year-old Diana Pirvu.

Pirvu is an instructional assistant at Imagine Schools in Buckeye.

After reviewing communications between the victim and Pirvu, police learned of several alleged incidents of abuse that occurred off campus.

Pirvu was detained during a traffic stop in Buckeye. After being interviewed by police, Pirvu was arrested on child molestation charges.

Buckeye police add that they have not identified any additional victims at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.