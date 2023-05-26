West Valley music teacher arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

BUCKEYE, AZ — A West Valley music teacher is facing sex crime charges after he allegedly searched child pornography at his home on multiple occasions.

Police arrested 65-year-old Keith Armstrong Thursday at his home in Buckeye.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

According to court documents, police reviewed multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since October of 2022.

The mentioned tips contain over 50 images that were flagged as apparent child pornography.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at Armstrong's home where he was detained.

Court records show he admitted to police that he viewed and downloaded some of the reported materials.

He has been booked into jail and is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Armstrong is reportedly a teacher at Legacy Traditional School - West Surprise.

The school released the following statement:

You may have heard reports regarding a Legacy - West Surprise teacher being arrested this week. Per school policy, the teacher has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and cannot access school grounds while the investigation is ongoing. Police have informed us they have no indication that Legacy students have been harmed or involved in any way. As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority. All applicants who teach or work with Legacy Traditional Schools are subject to a thorough criminal background check including a fingerprint screening, prior to employment. We will continue to assist law enforcement in any way possible as they conduct their investigation. I greatly appreciate your support for our school community. Should we have any further information, we will be sure to share it with our families.

