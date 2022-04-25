West Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead Sunday night

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday night near 27th and Glendale avenues.

At about 11:15 p.m., Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex in the area for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they located two victims. One of them was identified by police as 43-year-old Tokeita Johnson. She died at the scene.

A second victim, a man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There are currently no suspects in custody and no suspect description has been provided by police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.