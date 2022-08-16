Wendy's worker charged with murder after punching customer in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A Wendy's employee is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly punching a customer in Prescott Valley.

On July 26, police were called to the Wendy's on Glassford Hill Road for an injured person.

A customer complained about his food order which led employee Antoine Kendrick to come out from behind the counter and hit the 67-year-old customer in the head, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The customer then fell to the floor, hit his head, and lost consciousness. He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where he died on August 5.

Kendrick was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. Those charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder.

No other details have been released.