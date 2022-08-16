Watch Now
Wendy's worker charged with murder after punching customer in Prescott Valley

Reed Saxon/AP
This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy's sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 6:16 PM, Aug 15, 2022
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A Wendy's employee is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly punching a customer in Prescott Valley.

On July 26, police were called to the Wendy's on Glassford Hill Road for an injured person.

A customer complained about his food order which led employee Antoine Kendrick to come out from behind the counter and hit the 67-year-old customer in the head, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The customer then fell to the floor, hit his head, and lost consciousness. He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where he died on August 5.

Kendrick was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. Those charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder.

No other details have been released.

