Glendale police arrest two men connected to string of overnight home burglaries

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department has arrested two men accused of a string of armed home burglaries.

According to police, the men would break into the homes overnight while the residents were typically sleeping.

The suspects were often armed during the burglaries and would try to find unlocked homes or homes with dog doors.

The crimes connected to these two suspects date back to January of 2023.

The suspects would target small but valuable items like purses, gaming consoles, and other electronics.

The men were seen on video selling items at area pawn shops during the investigation and using credit cards to purchase items. Ring surveillance videos of some of the burglaries helped police eventually locate the suspects. The two suspects are also believed to be connected to burglaries in Phoenix and Avondale as well. The exact number of break-ins wasn't immediately available.

Glendale police also say they are hoping to locate additional victims related to this case. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of these crimes should contact the Glendale Police Department.