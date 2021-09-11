Warrant issued for accused serial predator after missed court hearing in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A bench warrant has been issued for an alleged serial child predator after he failed to show up for a court hearing Friday. Family of one of the alleged victims tells ABC15 that the suspect, Gordon Golding, removed his ankle monitor before the scheduled court hearing and is now on the run.

Gordon Golding is accused of sexually assaulting at least seven underage girls and providing marijuana to at least some of them. Police say he would use his job as a kickbox instructor to meet the victims and gain their trust. He also met at least some of the victims on social media.

Golding faces 44 counts, including sexual abuse, voyeurism, sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted child molestation.

In probable cause statements, multiple girls told investigators that Golding would pick them up from home in the middle of the night, get them high or drunk and then coerce them into taking their shirts off. The teenage victims say he would frequently touch and take pictures of their naked bodies, even tying up their "ankles and wrists with fuzzy chains."

Police indicate Golding was well aware of the crimes, writing in charging documents that he told the girls to lie about their age to another person in the house and after taking pictures said he would later delete them because they were child pornography.

"I just don’t want to have any other young ladies to go through what my daughter went through, or some of these other girls had to go through. He’s a very sick individual," one victim's father told ABC15 in January of 2020.

Golding was most recently released from custody on a $7,500 cash bond because he agreed to wear an ankle monitor, didn’t have a passport and he self surrendered to police the second time he was arrested.

Now Golding’s location is unknown. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.