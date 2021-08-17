VIDEO: Phoenix homeowner fires at armed robbers after warning from security camera

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help identifying four armed men who attempted to rob a Phoenix homeowner.

Officials say on August 12, officers were called to a home near 36th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road to investigate a robbery call.

Police say the homeowner was alerted by his security cameras to a motion outside.

Video shows four men, some of who appear to be armed, kick in the front door. The victim got his handgun and fired multiple rounds towards the front door, and the suspects could be seen on the footage fleeing the area.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a silver or gray four-door sedan.

Phoenix Police Department

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).