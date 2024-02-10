Watch Now
VIDEO: Police seeking public's help identifying west Phoenix armed robbery suspect

The robbery happened at a Circle K near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road last month
Police are looking for help identifying this person, who is accused of an armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 10, 2024
PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store last month.

Silent Witness released new video Saturday of the armed robbery at the Circle K near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

The robbery took place at about 2 a.m. on January 20.

You can watch the surveillance video of the armed robbery in progress in the player above.

In the video, it shows an unknown man grabbing cartons of cigarettes before he is confronted by an employee.

The man then pulls out a knife and appears to threaten that employee.

The employee reported the crime and the man left the store. The suspect has not yet been identified or located.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information related to this robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

