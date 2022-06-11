VIDEO: Police searching for two women in Phoenix clothing store robberies

PHOENIX — Police are on the lookout for two women who are accused of robbing two clothing stores in the Valley.

On two separate occasions, one in December and one in January, the women entered the locations, picked out clothing, and went to the register to check out.

Instead of paying, surveillance video shows one woman pulling out pepper spray and using it on a worker, and then leaving the store with the merchandise.

The first woman is described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5'5" tall, 180 pounds with black hair, and is possibly pregnant.

The second woman is described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5'5" tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair.

Police believe the women drove away from the stores in an early 2000s white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

A reward of $1,000 is up for grabs if you can help police catch these women.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).