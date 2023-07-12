Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Valley woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term

58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
gavel court law legal
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 15:15:10-04

PHOENIX — A Valley woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Prosecutors said 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft.

The Arizona Board of Nursing began investigating O’Guinn after she falsely claimed that she was a medical professional and had been providing services to one of the parties in a child custody case.

Authorities said O’Guinn had been treating patients and writing prescriptions as a nurse practitioner under the name of “Dr. Pamela Robinson” between May 2020 and February 2021, which was during the height of COVID-19.

Court records show O’Guinn applied for nursing certification in Arizona by using personal information stolen from a Maine resident.

Prosecutors said O’Guinn worked at a wellness center in Youngtown before being arrested.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!