Valley man arrested over 300+ graffiti incidents in Phoenix neighborhoods

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to hundreds of graffiti incidents in various Phoenix neighborhoods.

Phoenix police officials say Toby Manuelito is responsible for more than 300 incidents of graffiti that resulted in about $38,000 in damage.

Since 2020, Phoenix PD has investigated reports of graffiti tagging in several neighborhoods including downtown and Roosevelt Row. The taggings had the moniker "MEYOE."

Through multiple investigations, including surveillance, detectives developed sufficient evidence to arrest Manuelito.

Authorities obtained evidence of these crimes which included hundreds of pens/markers and spray paint cans.

Victims connected to these taggings reported the vandalizing of multiple residential properties, commercial businesses, city and state property, and artistic murals.